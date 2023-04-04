Coin98 (C98) Trading 20.2% Higher This Week

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $56.36 million and approximately $24.72 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000921 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009693 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00021897 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.