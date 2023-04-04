Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CL opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after buying an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

