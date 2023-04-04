Comparing ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) & Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACNB and Associated Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $108.86 million 2.34 $35.75 million $4.15 7.20 Associated Banc $1.43 billion 1.86 $366.12 million $2.35 7.47

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. ACNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Associated Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 32.84% 14.59% 1.35% Associated Banc 25.65% 9.70% 0.98%

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. ACNB pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ACNB has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Associated Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of ACNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Associated Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ACNB and Associated Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Banc 0 3 0 0 2.00

Associated Banc has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.14%. Given Associated Banc’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than ACNB.

Volatility & Risk

ACNB has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, PA.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves customers including businesses, developers, non-profits, municipalities, and financial institutions. The Community, Consumer and Business segment provides individuals, as well as small and mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology shared functions. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

