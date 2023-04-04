Comparing Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) & BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) and Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Miromatrix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -91.25% N/A -46.04% Miromatrix Medical -3,143.76% -74.77% -63.20%

Volatility & Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miromatrix Medical has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $270.83 million 5.78 -$247.12 million ($1.33) -6.24 Miromatrix Medical $950,000.00 35.11 -$29.96 million ($1.45) -1.10

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Miromatrix Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Miromatrix Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Miromatrix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Miromatrix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 4 5 0 2.56 Miromatrix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $15.78, suggesting a potential upside of 90.09%. Miromatrix Medical has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 277.36%. Given Miromatrix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Miromatrix Medical is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Miromatrix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Miromatrix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Miromatrix Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc., a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells. The company has collaborations with The Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Hospital, and The Texas Heart Institute. The company was formerly known as TayTech, Inc. Miromatrix Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

