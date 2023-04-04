Conagra Brands (CAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Conagra Brands has set its FY23 guidance at $2.60-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.60-$2.70 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAG opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,339 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $163,004,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

