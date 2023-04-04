Concordium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $576,309.63 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Concordium has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Concordium has a total market cap of $58.71 million and approximately $576,309.63 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Buying and Selling Concordium

