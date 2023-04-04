Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Stock Down 1.2 %

CFMS stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Conformis has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

