Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,527 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 22.7% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,300.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,845,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556,379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,074,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,251,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,734 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,264,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,741.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,356,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 643,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,861. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.