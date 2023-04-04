Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,264,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,006,481. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

