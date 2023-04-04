Contrasting Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) and CION Investment (NYSE:CION)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) and CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of CION Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of CION Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and CION Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $12.97 million N/A N/A CION Investment $194.90 million 2.78 $50.14 million $0.89 11.06

Profitability

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Acquisition Corp. II.

This table compares Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and CION Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Acquisition Corp. II N/A -62.42% 3.10% CION Investment 25.73% 9.73% 4.74%

Volatility and Risk

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CION Investment has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and CION Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A CION Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00

CION Investment has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.71%. Given CION Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CION Investment is more favorable than Fusion Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

CION Investment beats Fusion Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II



Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About CION Investment



CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

