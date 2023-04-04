Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $11.44 or 0.00040033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.28 billion and $148.17 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00063188 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017917 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.