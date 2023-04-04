Crane Advisory LLC Has $897,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Crane Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,605,000 after acquiring an additional 908,318 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,870,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,166,000 after acquiring an additional 92,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,746 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 600,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,801,000 after acquiring an additional 82,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 116,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,358. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

