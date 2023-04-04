Critical Analysis: CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) vs. Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital -56.12% 5.89% 0.28% CareTrust REIT -3.83% -0.90% -0.46%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $158.72 million 0.34 -$89.08 million ($14.78) -0.60 CareTrust REIT $196.13 million 9.68 -$7.51 million ($0.08) -238.38

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. CareTrust REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Asset Mortgage Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out -9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT pays out -1,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and CareTrust REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 CareTrust REIT 0 2 1 1 2.75

Western Asset Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.64%. CareTrust REIT has a consensus target price of $21.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.78%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

