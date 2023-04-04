Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $3.79 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $138.63. 207,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,874. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $161.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.94.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.