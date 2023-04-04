Crypto Snack One Day Volume Hits $298,601.62 (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Crypto Snack has a total market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $298,601.62 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

