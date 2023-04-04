CT UK High Income Trust Plc (CHI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55 on May 5th

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from CT UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of CT UK High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 78.50 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.10. CT UK High Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 71 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.50 ($1.10). The company has a market capitalization of £66.78 million, a P/E ratio of -608.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About CT UK High Income Trust
