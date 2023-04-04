Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 110500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Cymat Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.05 million during the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative return on equity of 241.24% and a negative net margin of 147.37%.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

