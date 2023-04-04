Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 263,673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 799,621 shares of company stock worth $12,178,761. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,123,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,743,912. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

