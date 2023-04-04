Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 265,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLN. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 88,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,411,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $606,037,000.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 132,607 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.