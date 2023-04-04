Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 20,195 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,195 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

MCD stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.40. 642,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,468. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $282.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.16.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

