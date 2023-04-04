Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 47,781 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.27. 1,479,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,137. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

