Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.46 Million in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.81%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

