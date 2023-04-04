Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,369,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,611,000. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,594,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VUG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.76. 242,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,763. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $293.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.49 and a 200 day moving average of $226.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

