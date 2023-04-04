Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 73,965 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,622,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,132. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

