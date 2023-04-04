D Orazio & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.9% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,488,000 after buying an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $45.48. 4,555,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,014,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.63.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

