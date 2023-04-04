D Orazio & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.24. The stock had a trading volume of 30,786,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,481,965. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $368.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

