D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,312 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 25,116,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,202,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,260,000 after buying an additional 228,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after buying an additional 1,069,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after buying an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.17. 2,719,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071,915. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

