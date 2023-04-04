Danny L. Dearen Sells 15,000 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $829,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,093.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.52. 403,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,534. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Axonics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Axonics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

