Daren John Morris Sells 4,000 Shares of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Rating) insider Daren John Morris sold 4,000 shares of Big Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.20), for a total transaction of £10,320 ($12,816.69).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Daren John Morris sold 6,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.32), for a total transaction of £16,020 ($19,895.68).

Big Technologies Stock Performance

BIG stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 256 ($3.18). 71,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,535. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 246.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.88. Big Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 216 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 305.50 ($3.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £743.42 million and a PE ratio of 5,120.00.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time tracking monitoring.

