Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Shares of DDOG opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.80.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,716,446.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,325,264.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,716,446.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $13,325,264.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $41,618,118 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

