DataHighway One Day Trading Volume Hits $395,338.52 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.93 or 0.00013965 BTC on major exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $126.33 million and approximately $395,338.52 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,162,091 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.73179369 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $763,692.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

