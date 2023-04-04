Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.67. 357,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 854,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCPH. Guggenheim raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The company had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924,252. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,403 shares of company stock valued at $220,665. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $614,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 699,071 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

