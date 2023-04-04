Decred (DCR) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Decred has a market capitalization of $304.27 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $20.49 or 0.00072662 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00155213 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00035209 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039682 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000620 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,853,236 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.