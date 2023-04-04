Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lifted by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.65. The company had a trading volume of 229,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,400. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.06. The firm has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

