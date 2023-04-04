DEI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,946.93 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000894 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $1,946.93 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00330749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012134 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000633 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.