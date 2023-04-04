Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,900,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $137.00. The stock had a trading volume of 639,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.04.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
