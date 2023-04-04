Deltec Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 69.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 120.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,886,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,857,000 after buying an additional 3,760,600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $4,324,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $61,966,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFY. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

