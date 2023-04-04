Deltec Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KB traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.36. 70,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

