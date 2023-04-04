Deltec Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $66.54. 67,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,822. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

