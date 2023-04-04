Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $11.83 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,742 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for 3.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 65.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Antero Resources stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. 1,158,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,903. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

