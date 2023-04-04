Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,852,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 470,728 shares during the period. Ocular Therapeutix comprises approximately 1.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 51.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 112,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.
Several research analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
