Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 58,500 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for about 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Avantor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 437,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Avantor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 79,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVTR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,869. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

