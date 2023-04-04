Deltec Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $41.67. 434,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,449. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.