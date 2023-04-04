Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after purchasing an additional 797,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DVN traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,405,583. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

