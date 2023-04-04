Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,893 shares during the period. Diodes comprises 1.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 168,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Diodes by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,530,000 after purchasing an additional 111,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

In other news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,856,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

DIOD stock opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.53. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

