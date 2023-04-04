Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $8.99

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $8.81. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 4,320,030 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

