Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Trading 5.8% Higher

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.54 and last traded at $46.13. 1,755,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,771,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $585.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 104.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $526,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.