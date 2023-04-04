Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 1.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.34. 125,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,177. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.35. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.