Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners Sells 1,030 Shares

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $41,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,381.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DFIN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 161,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 30.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFIN. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

