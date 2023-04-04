Drax Group (LON:DRX) Given New GBX 940 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 952 ($11.82) to GBX 940 ($11.67) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 55.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DRX. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.66) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.69) to GBX 625 ($7.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Drax Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 724.67 ($9.00).

Shares of LON DRX traded up GBX 12.76 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 605.76 ($7.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,121,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,328. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 467.20 ($5.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3,028.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 630.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 614.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37.

In other news, insider Andy Skelton acquired 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 637 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £39,774.28 ($49,396.77). In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 44,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £233,394.80 ($289,859.41). Also, insider Andy Skelton bought 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 637 ($7.91) per share, with a total value of £39,774.28 ($49,396.77). 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

