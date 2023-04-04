Drax Group (LON:DRX) Given New GBX 940 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 952 ($11.82) to GBX 940 ($11.67) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 55.18% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DRX. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.66) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.69) to GBX 625 ($7.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Drax Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 724.67 ($9.00).
Drax Group Price Performance
Shares of LON DRX traded up GBX 12.76 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 605.76 ($7.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,121,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,328. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 467.20 ($5.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3,028.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 630.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 614.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at Drax Group
Drax Group Company Profile
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
Further Reading
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
- MSC Industrial Supply Co.: High Yield, Value And Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.